Govt to deal with land mafia with iron hand: Ponguleti

Hyderabad

RevenueMinister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday made it clear that the government would take stern action against fraudsters and land encroachers, while firmly protecting government lands and lands allotted to the poor.

He said key reforms were being implemented in the Stamps and Registration Department to ensure transparency and safeguard the interests of the underprivileged. “We will take strict action against unscrupulous elements and deal firmly with encroachments. The government will protect both assigned lands given to the poor in the past and government lands. Illegal activities in this regard will be curbed with an iron hand,” he said.

The Minister asserted that the government would always work in favour of the poor and would not allow any situation that invites criticism from the opposition due to injustice or irregularities.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an Integrated Sub-Registrar Office being constructed by SSR Builders at Kukatpally mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. On the occasion, he said the government views the Registration Department not merely as a revenue-generating wing, but as a public service centre. Over the past two years, several reforms have been introduced across the state with a focus on the poor, rather than on filling the state exchequer, he added.

The Minister clarified that even if the government ever decides to resume assigned lands, it would do so only after providing proper compensation and alternative land. “The government has no intention of raising funds by selling lands meant for the poor,” he said.

He said comprehensive reforms were being carried out to make the Stamps and Registration Department transparent, efficient, and corruption-free, in line with the vision of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Explaining the plan for integrated office buildings, the Minister said that in the first phase, such complexes would be constructed within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, followed by district headquarters in the second phase and constituency centres in the third phase.

In the first phase, 39 sub-registrar offices located in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts within the ORR limits are being reorganised into 12 clusters, for which integrated buildings are being constructed.

He said these 12 integrated buildings are being developed by private builders without any financial burden on the government, with a mandatory condition that the builders will also maintain the facilities for at least five years.

According to the Minister, the new centres will provide a fair, transparent, and citizen-friendly registration process for newly married couples, women with children, senior citizens, and the poor.