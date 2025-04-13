Govt to launch Bhu Bharathi portal tomorrow

Hyderabad: The State government will be launching Bhu Bharati portal on Monday (April 14). The decision was taken at the review meeting chaired by CM A Revanth Reddy in presence of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy here on Saturday. Following the launch, the Revenue Department will also initiate a pilot project in three selected mandals of the State. CM has suggested that awareness seminars be organised in every mandal on Bhu Bharathi portal.

He entrusted the responsibility of organising awareness seminars in all mandals with the Collectors, to create awareness at the field level. The CM suggested that the portal be further strengthened by accepting the suggestions and recommendations received from the people in the pilot project.