Govt to shore up security at hospitals to curb baby thefts

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to enhance the security at government hospitals by increasing patrolling during the night and frisking the visitors who venture in and out of the hospitals.

The decision comes in the wake of the frequent cases of missing infants from the hospitals. Recently, a one-year-old boy named Manikantha was kidnapped from a government hospital in Nizamabad. The kidnappers were attempting to transport him to Maharashtra when police identified and intercepted them. The boy was safe, and the authorities could trace the boy and catch the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

According to a senior official, the department has asked the hospital authorities to increase routine night patrols. They have been asked to compulsorily set up CCTV cameras in strategic locations, including entry points, corridors, and at dark spots. These cameras should be linked to the nearby police station, said the official.

The official further explained that the government has taken a decision to have police outposts at the teaching hospitals for the security of both the health professionals and also the patients. The hospitals have been asked to ensure the private security has police verification.

The government had also decided to provide adequate firefighting equipment in the hospitals. In a review meeting, the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha specifically wanted strict vigilance at night and accessible fire equipment in the hospitals. “The hospitals should take up fire audits in the hospital at regular intervals and maintain fire alarms and fire dousing equipment in all the hospitals,” he said. He also wanted the officials to ensure the electricity is regularly checked to make sure that there is no scope for a short circuit. On October 20, there was a fire accident in the government hospital in Nirmal district headquarters. However, there were no casualties in the accident, as 200 patients were evacuated.