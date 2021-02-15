Graduates must reject unethical, corrupt politics of TRS-BJP: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the elections for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates' constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council.

He was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday after officially handing over B-forms to the Congress candidates - former minister G. Chinna Reddy (Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad) and ex-MLC Ramulu Naik (Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda).

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party has picked highly efficient, able and committed leaders as its candidates for MLC polls. He said Chinna Reddy holds a PhD degree in Agriculture and is known for his honesty and simplicity. Chinna Reddy has been serving the people selflessly without having expectations.

Similarly, he said Ramulu Naik was born into a poor family and came up in his life after a hard struggle. He reminded that Ramulu Naik had played a key role during the Telangana movement.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said both the candidates, Chinna Reddy and Ramulu Naik, were highly capable of serving the people, especially in addressing the needs of Graduates, including employees and jobless youth. "Telangana became a reality due to the struggle and sacrifices made by the students. Similarly, thousands of employees risked their jobs and careers of their children by participating in the 'Sakala Janula Samme' for over 40 days to achieve statehood. However, neither students nor employees benefited from the formation of Telangana. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family took control of all resources and neglected everyone," he said.

The TPCC Chief said that the educated youth must unitedly defeat the corrupt and unethical regimes of TRS and BJP. Criticising CM KCR, he said that the promise, made in 2014 elections, of filling one lakh vacant posts in government department remained unfulfilled. The Pay Revision Commission, in its recent report, has disclosed that over 1.91 lakh posts were lying vacant in various departments. He said the delay in the recruitment process has deprived thousands of students, who participated in the Telangana movement, from getting a government job.

Similarly, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS Govt lured jobless youth in 2018 Assembly elections by promising them Rs. 3,016 Unemployment Allowance every month. However, this promise was not fulfilled even after two-and-a-half years. He alleged that CM KCR has been openly cheating the jobless youth ever since he came to power in June 2014.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also alleged that gross injustice was being done with the government employees. He said that the revision of pay scales was long overdue. Further, he said that the new PRC has disappointed the employees by recommending a fitment of mere 7.3%. He reiterated the demand that the employees be given a fitment of not less than 43%. Further, he demanded that the State Govt reject PRC's recommendation on reducing the Housing Rent Allowance. He said that the HRA should be increased as per the existing rental values in Hyderabad and other locations.

Speaking about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP Govt at the Centre has been doing injustice with Telangana since the beginning. He said Telangana remained neglected in the Union Budgets since 2014. Further, he said that the promises which were made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were yet to be fulfilled. He ridiculed Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay's attempts to incite communal hatred in Telangana. "BJP leaders often talk about Ram Mandir. We are also Hindus and we are not against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But why BJP leaders are not showing similar affection with Ram Mandir of Bhadrachalam. Why is the BJ Govt trying to give away temple lands to private parties?" he asked.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the people to elect Congress candidates to restore morality in politics and democracy in Telangana.