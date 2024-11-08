  • Menu
Grand Celebrations of CM Revanth Reddy’s Birthday

On Friday, Congress leaders in Bijnapally Mandal Centre celebrated the birthday of Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with grandeur.

Nagar Kurnool : On Friday, Congress leaders in Bijnapally Mandal Centre celebrated the birthday of Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with grandeur. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony by the Congress leaders to mark the occasion.

The celebration was attended by several Congress leaders, including Mandal President Midhde Ramulu, Mandal leaders Waliya Nayak, Govindu Nayak, Tirupatayya, Venkata Swamy, Amrutha Reddy, Harishwar Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Ishwar, Bhasha, Madhusudhan Reddy, Chandra Goud, Tirupati Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Sudhakar Reddy, Pandu Nayak, Krishna Nayak, Pulia Nayak, Srinivas Yadav, and others.

