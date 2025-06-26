Grand celebrations set to mark the Golconda Bonalu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city is buzzing with excitement as preparations for the month-long Bonalu fair are now complete. Festive decorations adorn temples, with turmeric and saffron enhancing the vibrant atmosphere. The Bonalu festival, which embodies the rich culture and traditions of Telangana, commences today.

The celebration traditionally begins with the first puja dedicated to Jagadambika Ammavaru, located at Golconda Fort. The festivities culminate with the final bonam offered at the fort itself. Throughout the month, nine pujas will take place every Thursday and Sunday.

The first bonam ritual, a significant aspect of the festival, is entrusted to the residents of Langar House, historically known as Langar Khana. In the past, this venue served as a cooking area where food grains were stored and meals prepared for kings and soldiers. This age-old tradition continues, with offerings to the goddess originating from Langar House.

Ministers will represent the government in offering silk garments to the goddess, commencing the procession at Langar House. Following a puja at the chief priest’s residence in Chotabazar, the goddess, accompanied by the bonas, will be conveyed in a palanquin to her temple on the fort. Key figures, including Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLA Konda Surekha, Mayor Vijayalakshmi, City Police Commissioner CV Anand, and various public representatives are expected to participate in this ceremony.

The goddess will be adorned with ornate jewellery during the initial offerings, after which devotees will gather to present their own bonas. A significant mass Bonalu procession is scheduled for July 6, featuring over 100 water tanks that will journey from the main temples of the city, including Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahakali, Miralamandi Ammavaru, and Laldarwaja Ammavaru, before reaching Langar House by July 10. The collective procession will then proceed to Golconda Fort.