Green signal to 4-lane highway from Nirmal to Bhainsa
Nirmal: The Central government has approved the expansion of the existing 2-lane NH 61 from Nirmal to Kalyan into a 4-lane national highway covering 53 km within Telangana. Earlier, MLAs from Nirmal district Eleti Maheshwar Reddy, Ramarao Patel, Palvai Harish, and MP Godam Nagesh had submitted a proposal to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi regarding this project.
Recently, the Central government announced had plans to develop 15 roads in the state into 4-lane national highways with a budget of 33,690 crore, aiming for completion by 2028. The government requested the State to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) promptly.
