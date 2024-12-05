Group-2 exam: Training programme for officials conducted

Mancherial: District Additional Collector Sabawat Motilal said that the Group-2 examination scheduled on December15 and 16 under Telangana State Public Service Commission, should be conducted smoothly.

A training programme was organised for Regional Co-ordinators, ARCs, CSs, ACSs, Observers and Route Officers on the conduct of Group-2 examination at the Integrated District Offices Building, Naspur on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Additional Collector told officials perform the duties assigned to them effectively and conduct the examination in smooth manner. He said that 48 examination centers have been set up in the district for the conduct of the examination, Chief Invigilators, Flying Squad, Supervisors, Departmental Officers, Invigilators and other staff will be fully appointed.

He said that medical, police personnel, drinking water, urinals and minimum facilities will be provided in each examination center, facilities will be provided for the candidates appearing for the examination to reach the examination centre on time and a wide scale campaign will be conducted and the candidates coming to the examination centre will be made aware that they must follow the rules. Officers and staff must follow the examination rules and perform assigned duties responsibly, he said. The concerned officers and others participated in this programme.