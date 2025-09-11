Group-I candidates express gratitude to Bandi Sanjay for unwavering support

Hyderabad: Following the Telangana High Court’s decision to cancel the Group-I examination results, several Group-I aspirants met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, to express their heartfelt gratitude for his consistent support to the unemployed youth.

The candidates, visibly emotional, felicitated the Minister with a bouquet and a shawl, acknowledging his relentless efforts during their legal and public struggle. “Sanjayanna… Thank you very much. Your help is unforgettable,” they said, recalling his protest at Ashok Nagar junction and his vocal advocacy despite facing criticism in his ministerial role.

They credited Bandi Sanjay’s intervention for energizing their legal fight and said his backing gave them the strength to persist. “You stood by us when many remained silent. You helped us with everything we needed to fight in the High Court. We will always be indebted to you,” one candidate remarked.

In response, Bandi Sanjay congratulated the aspirants for their courage and determination. He praised their resilience in the face of institutional and political pressure and assured them of his continued support. “Justice for the unemployed is not just a slogan—it’s a commitment. I will always stand with you,” he said.