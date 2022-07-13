Group wars within TRS party comes to fore

Rangareddy: The group wars between the TRS leaders in Vikarabad came to fore on Wednesday, when ZP Chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy was objected by the TRS leaders itself when she was visiting Marpalli to review the development works in the Mandal. The other group of TRS leaders alleged that the Chairperson was visiting Marpalli without following the protocol. It is alleged that the chairperson's vehicle was attacked with stones and the car windows were broken.

Speaking on the occasion, ZP Chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy said that few leaders are obstructing development programmes being in the same party. She questioned how fair it is to block and attack the vehicles with stones. Alleging that she was obstructed by the followers of local MLA, ZP Chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy also questioned how reasonable it is to perform such an act being the district president of the party and being an MLA.

She also alleged that her followers and supporters were injured when they were obstructed and attacked with the stones. Condemning the situation, the ZP chairperson said that she will inform Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister K Taraka Rama Rao regarding the incident.