Guv conveys Bhogi and Sankranti greetings

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma greeted people on the eve of Bhogi and Sankranti. In a Raj Bhavan communique on Sunday, he extended heartfelt wishes and warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of the Bhogi and Sankranti festivals. He said, "Bhogi and Sankranti are festivals of harvest that symbolise abundance and joy.

May they bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to all. Further, these festivals hold great significance in our cultural heritage and are celebrated with immense enthusiasm and jubilation. The Sankranti celebrations reflect the essence of our ancient and glorious traditions, fostering unity and harmony among all sections of society.”

"May this auspicious occasion inspire us with noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood. Once again, I convey my warm greetings to everyone on this joyous occasion," he added.