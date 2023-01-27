'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan getting an overwhelming response: Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad/Kamareddy: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday claimed that the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan was getting tremendous response from the people across the State.

About 50 activists of BRS and BJP of Kancherla village of Bhiknoor Mandal, Kamareddy district joined the Congress party today. Shabbir Ali invited them to the Congress party by offering a 'Khandwa'.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan would be an overwhelming success. He said the campaign has already been launched at a grand scale in Kamareddy on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday. "During the two-month-long campaign, we will expose the failures of the BJP Govt at the Centre and BRS Govt in Telangana. We will explain to the people how they were deceived by Modi and KCR Govts with their false promises and fake assurances. They failed to address the problems of rising unemployment and inflation and deceived the people by creating an illusion of development," he said.

He informed that a letter written by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a 'charge sheet' against the BJP and BRS Govts would be delivered to each household during the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan. "Telangana's politics has become too noisy due to the ongoing war of words between BRS and BJP leaders. Both parties are admitting lack of development in Telangana during the last eight years. But they are blaming each other for the same. People have realised that the tussle between BRS and BJP was fake and was only aimed at diverting people's attention from the failures of their governments in the State and at the Centre. Therefore, people have decided to support the Congress party in the next elections," he said.

Shabbir Ali accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of wasting more time in politics than focusing on governance. "The Union Budget will be presented on 1st February and Telangana's budget will also be presented in the first week of February. Telangana is in huge debts of over Rs. 5 lakh crore and it has no money to pay salaries on time. Instead of holding meetings with financial experts to explore ways to come out of the ongoing financial crisis, KCR is entirely focussed on expanding his BRS party. Even Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is busy attending party programmes. CM KCR did not hold a single meeting with the Finance and other related departments to discuss the forthcoming budget. This approach will cause huge damage to Telangana's interest," he said.

The Congress leader said that the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan would strengthen the reach of the Congress party across Telangana as each party worker would visit every household in his area to expose the failures of BRS and BJP Govts. "We will carry the message of peace, brotherhood and unity given by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra to every citizen. We will enlighten people on how they were being mistreated by the KCR and Modi regimes," he said.

Shabbir Ali said the problems being faced by the people in their villages and localities would also be highlighted during the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan.