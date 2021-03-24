Hanamkonda: Student unions demand jobs

Hanamkonda: Demanding filling up of vacant posts, several student unions including NSUI staged a protest in front of Vice-chancellor's building here on Wednesday. The students raised slogans against the State government for its decision taken on the floor of the House. NSUI, MSF, ABSF, SFI, PDSU, BSF, TVV and other unions took part in the protest.

They criticised the government for increasing the retirement age from 58 years to 61 years, even though the number of unemployed is on the meteoric rise. It's nothing vindictiveness the rulers were showing against the unemployed youth, they said.

The student leaders demanded the government to release notification to fill at least one lakh jobs with immediate effect. Referring to the closure of schools, the leaders said that it was a conspiracy to distance education from students in the name of the coronavirus threat. They demanded the government to reopen the schools, however, implementing Covid-19 guidelines.

The students demanded the government to fulfill its assurance of providing unemployment allowance to the jobless with immediate effect. Further, the students said that they will intensify their agitation if the government fails to give unemployment allowance.

Leaders belonging to Aluvala Karthik, Waddepally Madhu, Manda Bhaskar, Manda Naresh, Ganesh, Srikanth, Prasanna, Md Pasha, Manda Shyam, Manasa, Lakshmi and Kalyan were among others present.