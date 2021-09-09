Hans India, a very informative newspaper

The Hans India's popularity is increasing day by day particularly in both the Telugu states. It is also being noticed in Government circles in national capital Delhi.

It has proved to be a good newspaper covering almost every part of India which itself is a way to reach the masses of the country.

What I found interesting in The Hans India is that it's very informative and students or UPSC aspirants can refer to this newspaper as study material.

One more important feature I find in the newspaper is that we can share our stories or write-ups with The Hans India which publishes them every Sunday in Readers' Pulse page.

This encourages people interested in writing to express their views on various issues.

Sharadchandran, PS to Praful Patel Former minister