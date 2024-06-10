Hans India articles on the plight of dialysis patients

Nagarkurnool : Hans India published an article on the problems of dialysis patients in a general hospital in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. For the past one month, the staff or the patients in the dialysis center of the district hospital are facing a lot of difficulties. Similarly, the dialysis patients who are supposed to start at 6 am do not start after 7:30 am, so the dialysis patients are facing serious difficulties.





Because of this, the dialysis patients are facing serious problems. Hans India published an article on the issue of dialysis patients on Sunday. The superiors got serious and responded immediately. Two technicians from Hyderabad have been appointed in the dialysis ward. Also another staff nurse has been arranged.



Apart from this, medical professor Dr. Shakuntala has been appointed to supervise the dialysis department every hour, said the superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Raghu. Dialysis patients are expressing great joy as Hans India's story has solved the problem. Hospital Superintendent Raghu thanked Hans India for bringing the matter to light. He said that all arrangements have been completed to ensure that the patients do not have any problems in the dialysis ward.