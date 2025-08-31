  • Menu
Harish moves HC against tabling of Ghose panel report in Assembly

Harish moves HC against tabling of Ghose panel report in Assembly
Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister Harish Rao filed an interlocutory petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking the PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project not be tabled in the Assembly.

The BRS leader has requested the court to restrain the respondents from taking any action based on the findings of the commission, despite the report having been tabled and discussed in the Legislative Assembly. Harish Rao urged that no steps be initiated until the High Court delivers its final judgment on the writ petition.

The Ghose Commission nailed former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the damage of three barrages - Medigadda , Sundilla and Annaram. The report also found that the previous BRS government escalated the Kaleshwaram project cost without any scientific manner and constructed the project by violating the structural designs.

