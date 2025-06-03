Harish pans Kavitha’s rant on BJP-BRS pact

Hyderabad: Panning MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s recent rant on “attempts being made by some leaders in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to have an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party”, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday averred that the party “would not have any alliance with the BJP or any other party” and declared that the BRS would go solo in future elections since it was confident of coming back to power with over 100 seats.

The BRS leader was addressing party leaders and workers on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Reaffirming BRS party’s independence and scotching rumours of alliance, Harish Rao said that ‘somebody’ was saying the party would have alliance with BJP, though it is not true. Rao asserted that under KCR’s leadership, BRS would win over 100 seats if elections were held today.

Emotionally charged, BRS MLC Kavitha had alleged that some BRS leaders had tried to merge BRS with BJP and were now trying to have an alliance with the saffron party.

Harish Rao warned the police and other officials that, should they harass BRS activists, their names would be noted down in the ‘red book’. He warned them to be careful, as BRS government was coming. Harish Rao asked Revanth Reddy if he was conducting reviews under police command control as the Secretariat had been named after Ambedkar. He accused Reddy of financial mismanagement, including being party to a Rs 5,000-6,000 crore ‘scam’ in the Young India School project and prioritizing large contractors over small ones. Harish Rao challenged Revanth Reddy to produce evidence of providing loans worth Rs 21,000 crore to women from self- help groups (SHGs) and offered to resign if proven wrong. Rao criticized Reddy for prioritizing beauty pageant reviews over farmers’ issues and cited the reported deaths of farmers waiting at procurement centers.

Harish Rao warned that the Godavari Banakacherla link project, supported by BJP, would be harmful to Telangana’s interests. He demanded that the state government must oppose it. He vowed that the BRS would approach the Supreme Court, if needed. Harish Rao dismissed BJP’s contributions to Telangana, citing their failure to grant national status to projects or establish medical colleges and accused them of favouring Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram project. He accused Reddy of betraying Telangana by failing to secure the state’s share in Krishna and Godavari waters. He wanted Reddy to hold Assembly debates or join BRS in Delhi protests. He wanted the BJP MPs to prove their commitment towards Telangana by stopping the Banakacherla project.