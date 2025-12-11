Harish Rao dubs Global Summit as mega flop show; says Document ‘visionless’

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the Global Summit, which was organised by spending crores of rupees, was an utter flop, and the document released by the government had no vision, terming it as a visionless document.

Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, terming the Global Summit a public relations stunt aimed at diverting attention from two years of failed governance. Rao criticised the summit’s extravagance, questioning the enormous public expenditure with no tangible return in the form of investments or employment. “Revanth Reddy is claiming to build a fourth city with lakhs of crores, but doesn’t even have Rs 1,000a month to offer poor auto workers. This is the height of hypocrisy,” he said.

Rao ridiculed the ‘so-called Vision Document’ released at the summit, stating it lacked both vision and mission. “It’s not a vision document, it’s a ‘visionless’ bundle of meaningless numbers, flashy pages, and empty promises. There is no seriousness or sanctity in it,” he remarked. He accused the Congress government of repackaging real estate scams under the guise of industrial development.

“The Global Summit wasn’t a genuine investment meet. It looked more like a real estate expo to push benami land deals near the Pharma City under the ‘Future City’ project,” he alleged. “You claimed to bring in Rs 5 lakh crore worth investments through this summit. But how many companies have started operations on the ground? How many youth from Telangana got jobs? If you have the courage, release a white paper on all your foreign tours and summits,” he challenged.

Harish Rao pointed out that not a single Chief Minister attended the summit, despite tall claims that 18 would participate. Even Congress MPs and senior AICC leaders stayed away. In the end, MBA students and party workers were dressed up and seated to fill the venue, he said.The BRS leader noted that Tony Blair and D Subbarao highlighted the development achieved under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. “Enough of this drama, you failed to bring investments, failed to generate jobs, and are now trying to sell Telangana to corporate cronies through benami land deals. If you cannot build upon the development achieved under KCR, at least don’t destroy it,” he said.