Harish Rao lays foundation for devpt works in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday laid foundation stone for development works at Sangareddy and distributed loans to women's groups.

Addressing the gathering Rao said that the State government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the overall development of Sangareddy. I have ordered the Collector to use the money carefully so that all issues are resolved, he said

"We aim to provide water connections to each house of the district. The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for a medical college. He asked people to send children to the medical institute for better treatment. Proper treatment for all women will be made available at the medical institute," he added.

"We have set up a 15 ward Basti dawakhana recently along with a dialysis centre among other facilities at affordable prices. The government has set up a T diagnostic center with 100 doctors as well," Rao added.

Harish Rao urged the public to visit the government medical facilities and save the money spent on private facilities.

"There is an integrated market set up at the cost of Rs 4 crore. It will ensure fresh foods to people," said the Minister. He went on to compare the pensions provided by BJP-ruled states to that of Telangana.

The State government provides a pension of Rs 2,500 as of now to 40 lakh people," he said.

"The BJP has only fake promises to make, but we are providing a variety of welfare schemes such as KCR kit and Kalyana Lakshmi," he added. Rao further said that the government is working for the upliftment of farmers and the backward classes.

Speaking of the floods, Rao said, "We have toured the flood-affected areas, setting up health camps providing necessary aid to the victims. Whereas the Congress and BJP, just watched the people suffer."