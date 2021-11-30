  • Menu
Harish Rao makes a surprise visit to Narayankhed area hospital

Health minister Harish Rao on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Narayankhed area hospital and interacted with the patients about the health services being provided in the hospital.

He reprimanded the hospital superintendent Narsingh Chauhan on the absence of some of the staff members. He also warned of stern action if the same is repeated. Harish Rao also inspected the blood bank, oxygen plant and X-ray departments.

The minister also asked the doctors to provide better treatment to the patients in emergencies. He also advised the doctors to make use of all the facilities at the hospital.

Rao also questioned the superintendent on doctors going deputation to other hospitals. He ordered the authorities to be available to the patients all the time and provide better treatment to them.

