Harish Rao ridicules comments of Shekhawat on Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the comments of Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged double standards by the BJP leaders.

Addressing a gathering after inauguring renovated CHC Hospital in Medchal district, he slammed the Union minister for saying that there were no environmental clearances for the project. "A few months ago, the Union Minister announced in Parliament that there were all clearances for construction of project. He had also said that there was no corruption in the project. It is ridiculous for the minister to speak lies and allege that there was corruption," said Rao alleging double standard and baseless allegations only to malign the TRS government.

The minister questioned Shekhawat why the Centre gave all clearances from various departments if the project was constructed with a wrong design. The Union minister had alleged that the Kaleshwaram project would never get a national project status as it was constructed with wrong design.

The Centre had given clearance from the Forest and Environment ministries for construction of the project. The State government also obtained permission from the Central Water Commission (CWC) for the project, Rao stated.

He said the Union minister's comments were completely political; they were only to appease the BJP cadre. Rao said the Kaleshwaram project had become a lifeline by providing water for the entire State. The project water will be reaching Medchal Assembly constituency soon; the Shamirpet lake would be filled with the Kaleshwaram water in next two-three months, Rao assured. Targeting the Centre on stopping freebees, he asked whether the BJP government wants to stop 'Rythu Bandhu', 'Rythu Beema'.

Later, the Minister stressed the importance of going for normal deliveries. He said these days families are looking for 'muhurtham' for deliveries, which is a big loss, both for mother and child. Mother cannot do any work after 40 years of age.

"It is the doctors who decide on caesarean. How can we ask doctors to do caesarean? There are just 20-30 per cent caesarean procedures in the US, but in India it is 70-80 per cent. Mother's milk within a few hours of birth is like a vaccine for the new born, but children are deprived of this because of caesareans," said Rao.