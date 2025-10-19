Harish slams Cong, BJP for inaction on BC quota hike

Hyderabad: Comingdown heavily on the ruling BJP at the Centre and the Congress in Telangana, BRS senior leader and former Minister T Harish accused both national parties of hypocrisy and inaction on the BC quota hike issue. Holding them responsible for the fiasco, Rao questioned why the parties, with overwhelming presence in Parliament, were failing to push through the necessary legislation despite publicly supporting the BCs.

Rao highlighted the numerical dominance of the two parties in Parliament, noting that the BJP holds 240 seats while Congress has 99 MPs. “With such a combined majority, who can block the reservation bill,” he asked. He also urged both sides to prioritise constitutional amendments over “street dramas” that he said were insulting to the BC community. The BRS leader criticised Congress for conducting six national censuses without enumerating BC populations, and slammed the BJP for postponing the census over the past four years. Over the last 35 years, he pointed out, Congress ruled the country for 15 years and BJP for 17, yet neither addressed BC concerns meaningfully. “Now, both national parties are pretending to love BCs,” Rao alleged.