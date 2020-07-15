Haritha Haram target should be met by August 1st in Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy asked officials to speed up plantation in the city to reach the Haritha Haram target by August 1st. The Collector planted saplings at the local C S I Church as part of the Haritaharam.



The construction work of the new church was then inspected. Authorities have been instructed to take steps to complete the works by August 15.

The event was attended by Church Father Reverend G Prem Kumar, Minority Welfare Officer Ratan, secretary D Sudhir Prakash Rao, treasurer

Ch Shanti Kumar Yohan and others.