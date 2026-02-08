Harvest School celebrates anniv

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao along with John Osnia from the Department of Education, Sydney (Australia) participated as chief guests at the 24th Annual Day celebrations of Harvest School on Saturday.

In his message, Tummala described the classroom as a student’s first laboratory, where values, such as questioning, learning from mistakes, resilience and leadership are nurtured. He said education goes beyond personal success and plays a key role in driving social change when values learned in school are applied in real life.

Addressing the gathering, John Osnia said education today is no longer confined to classrooms or national boundaries and must be seen as a shared global responsibility.