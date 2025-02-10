  • Menu
Harvest School holds annual day function

Highlights

Harvest Primary School celebrated its 23rd annual day in a grand manner on Sunday.

Khammam: Harvest Primary School celebrated its 23rd annual day in a grand manner on Sunday. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by distinguished guests, including Dr Jangala Sunil Kumar, Dr Y Nagamani, the chairman of Quest Educational Institutions, P Ravimaruth, the correspondent of Harvest Group of Institutions, principal R Parvathi Reddy, and primary school headmistress K. Manasa.

Dr Jangala Sunil Kumar emphasized the importance of regulating children’s screen time and promoting parental engagement for their holistic development.Ravimaruth highlighted the institution’s commitment to providing stress-free learning and nurturing students’ creativity. The event featured vibrant cultural performances, including dance, music, and art exhibits, showcasing the students’ talents.

