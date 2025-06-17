HC directs MLA Kaushik Reddy to face trial in criminal case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday directed BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy to face Trial in FIR 252 of 2025 dated April 21 registered against him u/s 308(2), 308(4) 352 BNS by the Subedari PS. The court dismissed Reddy’s petition seeking “quash” of the FIR.

During the hearing thehe petitioner, through his counsel T V Ramana Rao, pleaded innocence in the case and contended that he was falsely implicated due to political vengeance.Reddy also contended that a false complaint was filed by Katta Uma Devi, wife of Manoj Reddy from Gundedu village of Kamalapur mandal of Hanumkonda district, who allegedly is into illegal quarrying business. His quarrying area falls under Reddy’s area. When villagers of the area approached the petitioner, he called Manoj Reddy and asked him to stop the illegal business as it was depriving the residents of a clean environment and was affecting health of livestock.

Justice Lakshman directed the investigating officer to investigate the content of Uma Devi’s complaint that Reddy had demanded Rs.25 lakh and Rs.50 lakh for quarry operations in his area.

After the court dismissed his plea the MLA filed anticipatory bail petition seeking a direction to the Subedari police to enlarge him on bail, in the event of his arrest. He assured the court that, he being a local person, the question of absconding does not arise; he assured to cooperate in the investigation.

Reddy contended that the FIR was intended to wreck political vengeance as he belongs to the Opposition BRS party. He stated that there is a delay of 3 ½ days in filing the complaint in the PS; the statements of witnesses also clearly speak about the delay in registration of crime from the date of offence. The bail petition may come up before a single judge bench soon.