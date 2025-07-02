HC expresses deep concern over Rachakonda police meddling in civil disputes

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar on Tuesday expressed deep concern and strongly disapproved action of the Rachakonda police for meddling in civil disputes and settling them in the Nagole police station itself in lieu of Rs.55 lakh.

The judge was astonished to know from the counsel for petitioner Pamu Sudershanam that the Nagole police had confined him from morning to evening on June 19. The court while expressing shock at such an appalling action of the police, summoned Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Commissioner and Nagole SHO to appear before it and explain reasons for the SHO in registering a crime against Sudershanam in a civil dispute, which is pending before a court since 2000. However, in adherence to court orders, Babu appeared before the judge “through video conference”; the SHO appeared in person.

Justice Vinod Kumar found fault with the police in interfering in a civil dispute… showing over indulgence in settling it in the station pertaining to a private property in plot 65, Krushi Nagar, Bandlaguda, despite the fact that three civil cases were in a court, apart from an injunction order in favour of the petitioner.

The judge observed how the police can be so oblivious about court orders, showing scant regard… and show deep interest in solving a civil dispute. He observed that “police stations in the State have became “settlement addas”. This trend is at its peak, after the Telangana State was formed”.

The Nagole SHO detained Sudershanam in PS and threatened him to settle the dispute pertaining to the property with S Janga Reddy, Thurpati Krishna and Thurpati Ramchander, who paid the SHO Rs. 55 lakh to ensure the dispute is settled in their favour. The petitioner was threatened with criminal cases by the police. The judge said the DGP should take action in enlightening the police officers in State on “civil disputes”.

Justice Vinod Kumar adjudicated the writ filed by Sudharshanam, who complained that the Nagole police indulged in settlement of civil disputes in PS pertaining to his plot in Nagole circle with real estate agents by paying Rs 55 lakh. Hearing in the case was adjourned to second week of July.

Batch of six writ petitions seeking ‘judicial probe’ into Group-1 exam

On Tuesday the High Court single bench of Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao heard the batch of six writ petitions filed by candidates who were not able to get a rank in the general ranking list of Group-1 Main exam seeking a direction to order a judicial probe into the entire selection process of candidates.

Rachna, senior counsel for petitioners in one writ, contended that the Telangana Public Service Commission erred in issuing two different hall-tickets to the candidates. She said all the candidates who cleared the Preliminary Group 1 exam were issued only one hall-ticket, whereas the TGPSC vide its web note of October 9, 2024 had directed the successful candidates to download second fresh hall-ticket, in sheer violation of rules. She contended that the practice of issuing two hall-tickets--one for Preliminary and another for the Mains--is not followed by the UPSC.

On April 17, 2025, Justice Rao had directed TGPSC “not to issue appointment orders” to all selected candidates in Group-1 exam, but directed the TGPSC to go ahead with certificate verification of the selected candidates. Counsels for the petitioners sought a “stay” on the notification and evaluation process for the recruitment notification no 02/2024, dated February 19, and a “judicial probe” into the evaluation alleging that several irregularities and inconsistencies had cropped up while conducting the Group-1 exam on October 21.

The judge heard the writ filed by Parmesh Matta and 19 others and five other petitions. The hearing was adjourned to Wednesday for further arguments.