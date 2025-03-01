HC Judge tells advocates to come prepared with facts of cases

Hyderabad: Unnecessary arguments in court will hamper precious time and case; advocates should come prepared with facts of the case, stated Telangana High Court Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar on Friday.

On the invitation of the Telangana HC Bar Association, three new judges, Justices Alishetty Laxminarayana, Anil Kumar and Kalasikam Sujana, who were recently elevated, visited the association.

Justice Anil Kumar said it has become difficult for judges to know dates and certain facts of cases when the proceedings are on. If advocates are factually wrong in arguments, it will intricate on the judgment, he opined. Justice Laxminarayana, agreeing with this view, stressed the need of briefing facts of the case and suggested to prepare synopsis and hand over a copy to judges so that it will be easy for court to come to a fair conclusion and fast delivery of judgments.

He said apart from professional life, advocates have personal life; health plays a vital role in life. The judge advised every advocate to take utmost care on personal health.

Justice Sujana called for the Bar-Bench relationship for speedy disposal of cases. THCAA president Ayyadapu Ravinder Reddy, vice president A Deepti, secretaries Uppala Shanti Bhushan Rao and Gillela Sanjeev Reddy, joint secretary Vasireddy Naveen Kumar and executive committee members, senior and junior advocates were present.