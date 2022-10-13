HCDC, Nipuna to organize Mega Job fair at OU on Oct 15 & 16

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre, Osmania University is organizing a mega job fair on October 15 and 16, 2022 on the University campus.

The two-day event is being done in collaboration with Nipuna, an NGO, Sewa international and other like-minded foundations.

Over 250 companies, offering several job profiles for different courses, participating in this fair to be held at Arts College and Engineering College. The recruitment process for IT, and ITES Engineering is proposed at the OU College of Engineering while Arts college will be the venue for non-technical sectors like pharma, banking, financial services etc.

There is no registration fee and candidates who have passed 10th, Intermediate BA, B.Com, B.SC, BE, B.Tech, MBA, B.Pharm, M.Pharm from 2012 onwards, including freshers are eligible for this fair. Candidates can present themselves with the right credentials.

The University is making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

Some of the top companies like Dun & Bradstreet, GE Money, HCL, Factset Technologies, Winit, Ashok Leyland, Hetero Drugs etc are a part of this Mega Job fair.

Candidates may register on Techfynder.com/job-seeker and for any enquiries, you may call on 90325 86124, 90591 86124, or 90321 86124, according to a press release.