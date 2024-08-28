HCSC launches awareness sessions on POSH

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) on Tuesday has initiated a series of workshops aimed at addressing sexual harassment in workplaces and communities. The workshop is to bridge the knowledge gap surrounding the Act and empower organisations to implement it effectively.

The inaugural session focuses on educating Internal Committee members from various organisations about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013.

The workshop was inaugurated at FTCCI, Surana Hall in Red Hills. The event was honoured by the presence of Shikha Goel, Director General of Women Safety, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad city police Commissioner and Chairman, HCSC, Vakati Karuna, Secretary to Government of Telangana and Commissioner of Women and Child Development.

According to, HCSC, the POSH Act, which mandates the formation of Internal committees in all organisations, is crucial for ensuring a safe and secure environment for employees, particularly women. However, despite this legal mandate, there is still a need for greater awareness and understanding of the Act’s provisions among companies. The workshop series is designed to address these gaps by offering comprehensive training that includes legal aspects, psychological insights into the behavior of perpetrators, and a better understanding of the vulnerabilities faced by victims.

In this first session, over 100 participants from corporate organisations have registered, demonstrating a keen interest in improving compliance and understanding of the Act. While the response from the private sector has been overwhelming, there remains a significant gap in awareness within government departments, which also play a critical role in dealing with these issues.

Shikha Goel has been a driving force behind initiatives like the Sahas Portal and SHE Teams. Her support and guidance have been instrumental in organising this workshop and ensuring that it addresses key areas of concern.

Sreenivasa Reddy also extended his wholehearted support, recognising the importance of such initiatives in the wake of recent workplace incidents.

Additionally, the workshop received strong backing from the Women and Child Welfare Department, with Vakati Karuna. The department has been pivotal in the implementation of the POSH Act across the country and continues to play a crucial role in closing gaps in understanding and compliance.

As part of this initiative, HCSC has also launched 10 short videos on the subject of POSH. These videos are designed to be powerful tools for raising awareness and will be displayed in public spaces, including cinema theatres, to ensure they reach a broader audience, including women in the unorganised sector.

The workshop aims to provide a platform for meaningful discussion and knowledge sharing, helping organisations and their employees better understand how to handle cases of sexual harassment and take preventive measures.

The Hyderabad City Security Council ensures that the POSH Act is not only understood but effectively implemented across all sectors.