Head Constable Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself at Mahabubabad Collectorate

Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, Head Constable Gunde Boyina Srinivas, who was on duty at the treasury strongroom in the Mahabubabad Collectorate, committed suicide by shooting himself with an SLR gun on Sunday. The constable, who was assigned to guard the treasury, tragically shot himself in the chest, resulting in his death on the spot.

The incident took place in the afternoon, and his colleagues were left in shock upon discovering what had happened. Srinivas had been stationed at the strongroom as part of his regular duties when he took the extreme step.

Local authorities rushed to the scene, and the area was cordoned off for investigation. The police are currently probing the reasons behind the constable's decision to take his own life, though no suicide note has been found so far. Family members and colleagues of Srinivas expressed their grief and are cooperating with the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns within the police department, and counseling services are being provided to Srinivas' coworkers. Further details regarding the case will be revealed as the investigation progresses.