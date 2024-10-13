Live
- Mrs. India 2024 Hemalatha Reddy Graces Dandiya Events at Bathukamma Festival in Hyderabad
- Baba Siddique murder: One gets police custody till Oct 21, another sent for medical test; 2 absconding
- Head Constable Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself at Mahabubabad Collectorate
- Car Catches Fire in Shamshabad, Passengers Escape Unharmed
- Weather Dept issues red alert for Chennai
- Indian Navy’s training squadrons reach Bahrain & UAE
- Ee Jagame Vidhiga' Lyrical Song Released from 'Rahasyam Idam Jagath
- In a surprise visit, PM Modi visits PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam
- Dengue in Manipur: 4 killed, 1360 positive cases reported so far this year
- HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club ropes in Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as mentor-cum coaches
Just In
Head Constable Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself at Mahabubabad Collectorate
Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, Head Constable Gunde Boyina Srinivas, who was on duty at the treasury strongroom in the Mahabubabad Collectorate,...
Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, Head Constable Gunde Boyina Srinivas, who was on duty at the treasury strongroom in the Mahabubabad Collectorate, committed suicide by shooting himself with an SLR gun on Sunday. The constable, who was assigned to guard the treasury, tragically shot himself in the chest, resulting in his death on the spot.
The incident took place in the afternoon, and his colleagues were left in shock upon discovering what had happened. Srinivas had been stationed at the strongroom as part of his regular duties when he took the extreme step.
Local authorities rushed to the scene, and the area was cordoned off for investigation. The police are currently probing the reasons behind the constable's decision to take his own life, though no suicide note has been found so far. Family members and colleagues of Srinivas expressed their grief and are cooperating with the investigation.
The incident has raised concerns within the police department, and counseling services are being provided to Srinivas' coworkers. Further details regarding the case will be revealed as the investigation progresses.