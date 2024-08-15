Live
Just In
Head constable lauded for bagging prestigious President’s Medal
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender has congratulated Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah of Madhapur CCS on being conferred the esteemed President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) by Government of India. The DGP stated it is a matter of immense pride for the Telangana State Police that Head Constable is the sole recipient of this highest honour in the country this year.
Yadaiah is being conferred with PGM for his remarkable courage and managed to capture criminals. On Wednesday, a special program was organised to acknowledge the exceptional bravery displayed by Head Constable Yadaiah.
