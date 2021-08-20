Health profile of people: Pilot project to be launched in Mulugu, Sircilla districts

Hyderabad: The pilot project of maintaining health profiles of the people proposed by the State government will be launched from Mulugu and Sircilla districts.

Small districts like Mulugu and Sircilla have been selected for the project. The Health department officials will collect primary health details of people by door-to-door verification. Doctors will take up tests like BP, sugar, urine and others. If there is a need to have more tests, they will be sent to the nearest primary health and Telangana diagnostic centres.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao had a review meeting on the proposal to have the health profiles. KTR said the government would be in the forefront to utilise the technology to solve problems of people. If there are details pertaining to health of people, they would become a base for future plans in the department. Aided by the records, it would be easier for the government to know the trend of seasonal diseases and also help in providing solutions. The primary information of an individual would help during road accidents and other emergencies. He said the government would take up appointments in the primary health centres and asked officials to study the system in countries, like Estonia.

Dayakar Rao said the pilot project in remote areas like Mulugu would help the locals more. This would help in providing emergency medical facilities to the vast tribal population in the district. Officials gave a power-point presentation to the Ministers. They said a detailed report would be given within a week