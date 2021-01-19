Health, sanitation staff worked hard during corona: MLA Satish

Husnabad: One cannot estimate the value of the services rendered by the health department staff and sanitation workers to save the lives of the people during coronavirus pandemic, stated Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar.



He inaugurated Covid vaccination drive at Primary Health Centre in Chigurumamidi and Government Civil Hospital in Husnabad mandal of Karimnagar district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Satish Kumar said the entire world was shaken with coronavirus attack and world's economic system drastically fell along with incurring huge loss to thousands of families. In the initial stages, many people became panic by listening the name of coronavirus, but now they are fully aware of its infection and taking all kinds of preventive measures to protect themselves from being contracted to it, he added.

Satish Kumar said the TRS government has successfully battled with coronavirus and won over it. All public representatives also played their role in preventing the spread of the virus by creating awareness among the people. It's a good sign that vaccine has come to protect the people from coronavirus. Stating that vaccine will be given to everyone, the MLA appealed the people to continue wearing mask, maintaining social distance etc even after getting the vaccine. MLA Satish Kumar also inaugurated free coaching centre to unemployed youth, who were preparing for government jobs, at MPDO office here and started the process of receiving applications for free coaching.

The MLA said the government will announce notification for filling up vacant posts in various government departments. After conducting written test to the candidates, who applied for free coaching, the selected candidates will be given free coaching and study material. The MLA appealed the unemployed youth of Husnabad constituency to utilise this opportunity to grab the government jobs.