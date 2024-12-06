Health School prog brings remarkable changes in students: Collector

Adilabad: With the intention of shaping the students into future citizens of India for a better future, district Collector Rajarshi Shah held a review meeting with the principals, assistant teachers and student champions at the Collectorate on Thursday on the occasion of the health school programme, which he designed with his own ideas.

On this occasion, the student champions of government schools from the respective mandals explained that they have brought about changes in their personal lives, among their peers and in their families. The Collector said that by following the six principles, the teachers will understand what they say during the morning prayers and evening prayers in schools and discuss it with the parents at home. Also, students should be told about the diseases caused by consuming alcohol and tobacco in the family will be explained briefly and awareness will be created to stay away from them.

He explained that even those who consume tobacco and gutka among the students have pledged to give up from now on. He said that through this programme, students are learning unknown things and following them, staying healthy and stress-free, and are following their own hygiene habits, washing their hands and plates after eating.

He said that many changes have taken place in the students after starting the health school before the health school, and this program should be continued.

Also, some children used to avoid eating vegetables, tomatoes, curry leaves, etc. during meals, but they are eating them after knowing their nutritional values, and even those who do not eat chicken, eggs are eating them, and they are eating bananas, palli patti, etc. with pleasure, and they are staying away from bad habits, the students explained in their own words.

On this occasion, the district Collector, after listening to the views of the students and teachers, said that 22 days have passed since the start of this health school programme in the district on 14 November, and the benefits for the students, the changes in the children, and the children adopting their own hygiene habits are a good sign.

On this occasion, certificates were presented to the student champions.

He said that everyone should work to ensure that this programme reaches every student and that awareness should be created among every student through health school.

DEO Praneetha, MEOs, students, and others participated in this programme.