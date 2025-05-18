Heavy rain alert issued in AP, Telangana

The officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a significant alert for the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, forecasting heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds over the next two days. These adverse weather conditions are expected to impact various districts across both states, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain vigilant.

In Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall, along with thunder and lightning, is anticipated in the districts of Anakapalle, Annamayya, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Konaseema, Sri Sathyasai, Eluru, East Godavari, and YSR Kadapa. Additionally, the IMD warns of the potential for heavy downpours in the Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor, Anantapur, and Sri Sathyasai. Farmers in these regions are urged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their crops.

Meanwhile, Telangana is also bracing for inclement weather, with predictions of heavy rains and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 km/h in several districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Adilabad, Nirmal, Komuram Bheem, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Khammam, and Mahabubabad. The IMD forecasts that Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rainfall starting from this evening or night, with particular concern over severe thunderstorms in areas such as Malkaj Giri, Tarnaka, Uppal, and Dilsukhnagar.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and take measures to ensure their safety during this period of adverse weather.