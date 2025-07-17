Heavy rains expected in Telangana for next three days

The Meteorological Department has delivered promising news for the state of Telangana, potentially easing the plight of farmers grappling with recent dry spells and providing respite for residents from the unrelenting heat. Officials have announced the likelihood of widespread rainfall over the next two days.

In light of the already recorded deficient rainfall across 340 mandals in the state, this forecast offers a welcome relief. Heavy rains are anticipated tomorrow (Thursday) in the districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy. On Friday, similar heavy rain is expected in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagama, and Siddipet, with normal precipitation likely across other districts.

As a precaution, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several areas, warning residents of potential thunderstorms and lightning showers. Citizens are advised to exercise caution outdoors due to the risk of falling trees.

Hyderabad city is predicted to experience light rain this evening or tonight, while Adilabad, Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak districts are also expected to receive rainfall. Gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are projected, officials noted.