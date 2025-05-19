Heavy Rains in Telangana for the Next 5 Days, Warns Meteorological Center

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned of heavy rains in Telangana for the next five days. The rains will range from light to moderate. The temperature is expected to be 3 to 5 degrees lower than usual in the next three days.

On Monday, heavy rains are expected in the following districts:

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagar Kurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba

Gadwal

A yellow alert has been issued for these areas.

On Tuesday, the following districts will see heavy rains:

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba

Gadwal

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected, with wind gusts reaching 30-40 km/h in other areas.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected in these districts:

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanmakonda

Jangaon

Siddipet

Bhuvanagiri

Rangareddy

Hyderabad

Medchal Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba

Gadwal

There will also be gusty winds and lightning.

The Meteorological Center also warned of rain in these districts:

Adilabad

Asifabad

Mancherial

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Winds of 30-40 km/h will occur here as well.

Rain is expected in many parts of North Telangana on Thursday and Friday. Yellow warnings have been issued for the affected areas.

In the past 24 hours, moderate rains have been recorded in the following districts:

Kamareddy

Medak

Sangareddy

Vikarabad

Ranga Reddy

Narayanpet

Wanaparthy

Jogulamba

Gadwal

The highest rainfall was 8 centimeters in Maktal, Narayanpet district.