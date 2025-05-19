Live
Heavy Rains in Telangana for the Next 5 Days, Warns Meteorological Center
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a warning for heavy rains in Telangana over the next five days, with temperatures expected to drop 3-5 degrees below normal
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned of heavy rains in Telangana for the next five days. The rains will range from light to moderate. The temperature is expected to be 3 to 5 degrees lower than usual in the next three days.
On Monday, heavy rains are expected in the following districts:
- Vikarabad
- Sangareddy
- Medak
- Kamareddy
- Mahabubnagar
- Nagar Kurnool
- Wanaparthy
- Narayanpet
- Jogulamba
- Gadwal
A yellow alert has been issued for these areas.
On Tuesday, the following districts will see heavy rains:
- Karimnagar
- Peddapalli
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Vikarabad
- Sangareddy
- Mahabubnagar
- Nagarkurnool
- Wanaparthy
- Narayanpet
- Jogulamba
- Gadwal
Thunderstorms and lightning are expected, with wind gusts reaching 30-40 km/h in other areas.
On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected in these districts:
- Karimnagar
- Peddapalli
- Bhupalpally
- Mulugu
- Mahabubabad
- Warangal
- Hanmakonda
- Jangaon
- Siddipet
- Bhuvanagiri
- Rangareddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal Malkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Sangareddy
- Medak
- Kamareddy
- Mahabubnagar
- Nagarkurnool
- Wanaparthy
- Narayanpet
- Jogulamba
- Gadwal
There will also be gusty winds and lightning.
The Meteorological Center also warned of rain in these districts:
- Adilabad
- Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Nizamabad
- Jagtial
- Rajanna Sircilla
- Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Nalgonda
- Suryapet
Winds of 30-40 km/h will occur here as well.
Rain is expected in many parts of North Telangana on Thursday and Friday. Yellow warnings have been issued for the affected areas.
In the past 24 hours, moderate rains have been recorded in the following districts:
- Kamareddy
- Medak
- Sangareddy
- Vikarabad
- Ranga Reddy
- Narayanpet
- Wanaparthy
- Jogulamba
- Gadwal
The highest rainfall was 8 centimeters in Maktal, Narayanpet district.