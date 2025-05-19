  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy Rains in Telangana for the Next 5 Days, Warns Meteorological Center

Heavy Rains in Telangana for the Next 5 Days, Warns Meteorological Center
x
Highlights

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a warning for heavy rains in Telangana over the next five days, with temperatures expected to drop 3-5 degrees below normal

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned of heavy rains in Telangana for the next five days. The rains will range from light to moderate. The temperature is expected to be 3 to 5 degrees lower than usual in the next three days.

On Monday, heavy rains are expected in the following districts:

  • Vikarabad
  • Sangareddy
  • Medak
  • Kamareddy
  • Mahabubnagar
  • Nagar Kurnool
  • Wanaparthy
  • Narayanpet
  • Jogulamba
  • Gadwal

A yellow alert has been issued for these areas.

On Tuesday, the following districts will see heavy rains:

  • Karimnagar
  • Peddapalli
  • Jayashankar Bhupalpally
  • Mulugu
  • Vikarabad
  • Sangareddy
  • Mahabubnagar
  • Nagarkurnool
  • Wanaparthy
  • Narayanpet
  • Jogulamba
  • Gadwal

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected, with wind gusts reaching 30-40 km/h in other areas.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected in these districts:

  • Karimnagar
  • Peddapalli
  • Bhupalpally
  • Mulugu
  • Mahabubabad
  • Warangal
  • Hanmakonda
  • Jangaon
  • Siddipet
  • Bhuvanagiri
  • Rangareddy
  • Hyderabad
  • Medchal Malkajgiri
  • Vikarabad
  • Sangareddy
  • Medak
  • Kamareddy
  • Mahabubnagar
  • Nagarkurnool
  • Wanaparthy
  • Narayanpet
  • Jogulamba
  • Gadwal

There will also be gusty winds and lightning.

The Meteorological Center also warned of rain in these districts:

  • Adilabad
  • Asifabad
  • Mancherial
  • Nizamabad
  • Jagtial
  • Rajanna Sircilla
  • Kothagudem
  • Khammam
  • Nalgonda
  • Suryapet

Winds of 30-40 km/h will occur here as well.

Rain is expected in many parts of North Telangana on Thursday and Friday. Yellow warnings have been issued for the affected areas.

In the past 24 hours, moderate rains have been recorded in the following districts:

  • Kamareddy
  • Medak
  • Sangareddy
  • Vikarabad
  • Ranga Reddy
  • Narayanpet
  • Wanaparthy
  • Jogulamba
  • Gadwal

The highest rainfall was 8 centimeters in Maktal, Narayanpet district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick