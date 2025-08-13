Heavy rains in TG: CM puts state admin on 72-hr alert

Hyderabad: Following IMD forecast of heavy to very heavy rains across Telangana in the next three days, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has put the entire state administration on alert. All leaves of officials and staff have been cancelled. They have been directed to report for work at the field level during heavy rains.

He instructed the officials to take all necessary safety measures to avoid any loss of life and ensure that vehicles are not allowed on the flooding bridges, canals, streams and causeways brimming with heavy flows in low-lying areas. Special protective measures will also be taken to prevent loss of livestock, while crossing streams and water bodies with high flows.

Revanth Reddy held a videoconference with senior officials of all departments and district collectors from the Command Control Centre, from where he reviewed the preparedness of all departments to tackle every situation during heavy rains. Special officers would be appointed to oversee the situation in rain-hit districts. Citing the examples of torrential rains that led to loss of life and caused huge damage to property in many areas of Khammam and Warangal districts, he said that such incidents should not be allowed to recur under any circumstances.

Instructing irrigation officials to monitor flood levels across projects, ponds and other water bodies constantly, Revanth Reddy said that the authorities should also focus on hydroelectric power generation and inform people about the release of water in low-lying areas on a regular basis. Precautionary measures should be in place given the likelihood of breaches on the banks of ponds and water bodies.

Meanwhile, reviewing the power supply, the Chief Minister asked officials and staff of the electricity department to be available 24x7. Mobile transformers, generators, electric poles and other equipment should be kept ready apart from repairs to damaged electric equipment, he said. The medical and health officials were instructed to ensure availability of adequate medicines in PHCs, CHC and ambulances to especially cater to pregnant women.

The Chief Minister enquired the district Collectors about the relief measures taken during heavy rains and instructed them to relocate people in low-lying areas to relief camps in all towns. The Animal Husbandry department officials were ordered to register FIRs when cattle, goats and sheep die due to lightning strikes and ensure that the victims get compensation.

Revanth Reddy issued specific instructions to the authorities of greater Hyderabad pertaining to rescue and relief operations. He asked the three police commissioners to work in coordination with each other. Specific instructions were also given to GHMC, HYDRAA, police, fire services, disaster management and MA&UD departments to coordinate in rescue operations and traffic management during heavy rains in Hyderabad. HYDRAA will set up a toll-free number and resolve the problems of the people soon after receiving calls.