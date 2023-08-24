Heavy rains with thunderstorms to lash Telangana for next five days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be rains in many districts of Telugu states under the influence of low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal. Yellow and green alert has been issued for many areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next five days.



It said that moderate rains will occur in many districts of both the states and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places.

Officials said that rains will occur at many places in Medchal, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.