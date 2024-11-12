High Court Concludes Hearing on Disqualification Petition of Defected MLAs

The Telangana High Court has concluded arguments in the disqualification petition against defected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), with the court reserved its judgement. The petition challenges the eligibility of several MLAs who switched parties, questioning their continued membership in the state assembly.

Previously, a single bench of the High Court had directed that a clear schedule be set for the disqualification proceedings of the defected MLAs. The court had emphasised the need for swift action in the matter.

However, the Assembly Secretary filed an appeal against this single bench order, challenging the decision in the division bench. The division bench of the High Court has now wrapped up the hearings and has reserved its verdict.

The case involves several MLAs who defected from the ruling party to the opposition, raising concerns over political stability and adherence to the anti-defection law. The final decision by the division bench is being eagerly awaited, as it could have significant consequences for the political situation in Telangana.

The case is being closely observed as it tests the application of anti-defection laws and could set a precedent for future cases involving elected representatives changing their political allegiance.