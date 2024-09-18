  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

High Court Orders Demolition of BRS Nalgonda Party Office within 15 Days

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

In a setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana High Court has directed the demolition of the party office in Nalgonda within 15 days

Hyderabad: In a setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana High Court has directed the demolition of the party office in Nalgonda within 15 days. The court dismissed the petition filed by BRS, ruling against their appeal to retain the office. This order marks a significant development, as the High Court's decision mandates the removal of the party office within the stipulated time frame.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick