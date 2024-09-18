High Court Orders Demolition of BRS Nalgonda Party Office within 15 Days

Live
Just In
Highlights
In a setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana High Court has directed the demolition of the party office in Nalgonda within 15 days
Hyderabad: In a setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana High Court has directed the demolition of the party office in Nalgonda within 15 days. The court dismissed the petition filed by BRS, ruling against their appeal to retain the office. This order marks a significant development, as the High Court's decision mandates the removal of the party office within the stipulated time frame.
