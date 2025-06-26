Hold assembly session to discuss Cong poll promises: Kavitha to CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold an Assembly session to discuss the Congress party’s unfulfilled promises.

On Wednesday, thousands of postcards were sent to Sonia Gandhi over non-implementation of Rs 2,500 for women and increased pensions for elderly, persons with disabilities and widows, as a part of a postcard campaign launched by MLC K Kavitha. Speaking after a protest at the General Post Office at Abids, MLC Kavitha said referring to Chief Minister remarks over BRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, “If you ask the original Congress leaders, they’ll tell you KCR’s true strength. Revanth Reddy should remember that he is Chief Minister today because KCR fought and achieved Telangana.”

Kavitha criticized Revanth Reddy for allegedly inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Praja Bhavan, offering him Hyderabadi biryani, and gifting him Godavari water, suggesting it undermines Telangana’s interests. She asserted that KCR would never intentionally harm Telangana.

Kavitha dismissed Revanth Reddy’s claims about the Polavaram-Banavathcherla link project, stating it was not even mentioned in 2016. She accused him of habitual lying and spreading false propaganda to divert public attention from the implementation of promises. She advised Revanth Reddy to act with the decorum expected of a Chief Minister. She also warned that the public would not forgive the Congress if it proceeds with local body elections without providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

Kavitha reiterated that people believed the Congress and voted them into power because Sonia Gandhi personally came to Telangana and made promises before the elections. She urged Sonia Gandhi to direct Revanth Reddy to immediately implement the promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, Rs 4,000 for elderly, widows, beedi workers, and other pension beneficiaries, and Rs 6,000 for persons with disabilities. She stated that thousands of postcards are being sent to Sonia Gandhi for this very purpose.

Kavitha highlighted that 18 months have passed since the Congress came to power in the state, yet not a single promise has been fulfilled. She accused the Congress of deceiving the public by distributing guarantee cards signed by Sonia Gandhi to every household before the elections.