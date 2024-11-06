Holding caste census a bold decision: CM

Hyderabad: Highlighting the possible political risks involved in conducting the caste census, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described the exercise to be a bold decision by the government. Addressing the gathering at State Level Consultations on Caste Census at Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally, Revanth Reddy described the event as a clear commitment of the State government’s seriousness of conducting the exercise. Describing the State as ‘rising Telangana’, the Chief Minister affirmed that once the survey is completed, the Backward Classes would be provided with their rightful quota.

While reiterating his demand that elements of Telangana’s Caste Census be included in the national census of 2025, he said that a resolution was being passed in this endeavour on the occasion. Expressing his gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for his participation in the event, the Chief Minister said that it was the national leader’s forte to transform his words into actions. Revanth Reddy, emphasising how the present government was committed to doing social justice, said less than 10 per cent upper castes were selected for the Group-1 Mains. “In the recently held Group-1 exams, a total of 31,383 aspirants were selected for the Mains. From amongst them, 57.11 per cent were OBCs, 15.3 per cent were SCs and 8.8 per cent were STs,” he said.