Holi Pournami brings Bhadradri temple alive!

Bhadrachalam: The religious rituals related to Sri Rama Navami began at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday. The temple premises turned colourful with devotees taking part in Vasanthotsavam and Dolothsavam celebrated as per tradition marking ‘Holi Pournami.’

The devotees, especially the women, celebrated the occasion with great devotion and joy as the priests sprinkled holy water and the colours on them.

Priests performed special prayers like ‘Kalasa Puja’ at Uttardwaram before the Mithylaya Stadium before commencing the process of preparing talambralu.

Wives of rithviks and a large number of women participated in the ritual of preparing talambralu at the entrance of Mithila Stadium premises. Notably, the process was undertaken using turmeric, kumkum, ghee, bukka, gulal, athar, aromatic substances, and rice.

Temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi informed that near 300 quintals of rice would be used in preparing ‘Akshintalu (talambralu) this year. Meanwhile, around 25 quintals of talambralu have been prepared on Friday. The process would be completed by the end of March.

In addition, Rama Devi informed that the wedding of Lord Rama and Sita will be held on April 6 and Cor-onation event will be on the following day.

Meanwhile, the idols of the presiding deities were installed at the stadium in front of Kalyana Man-dapam amid singing of Keerthanas of Ramadasu and Tumu Laxmi Narasimha Dasu by the temple singers and ‘Kumbhaharathulu’ offered to the deities. It was followed by ‘Dolotsavam’ and adorning Lord Rama as bridegroom.

Later, ‘Tiuruveedhiseva’ was organised by the temple priests. In the evening, Sri Laxmi pujas were con-ducted at the temple and a number of women devotees participated and performed.