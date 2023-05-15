Home Minister releases the posters of the TUWJF national conference

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali released the poster for the first national conference of the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) at his residence in Banjara Hills on Monday.



The conference, which will take place on May 28 in Hyderabad, is expected to draw a large number of Urdu journalists from across the state. According to the TUWJF General Secretary, Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin, the conference aims to discuss the challenges facing Urdu journalism in general and the problems specific to Urdu journalists. The day-long conference will feature talks by several distinguished personalities from various fields. TUWJF President MA Majid and other representatives of the federation, including Vice Presidents Habeeb Ali Al Jeelani and MA Qadir Faisal, Treasurer MA Mohsin, Syed Azmat Ali Shah, and senior BRS leader Moeed Khan, were present at the poster release event.

"TUWJF has been working to address the issues faced by Urdu journalists and protect their rights. We hope this conference will help us in our efforts," Ghouse Mohiuddin said. (INN)