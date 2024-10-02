HRDCL works in Rajendranagar soon; MLA meets officials to discuss modalities

Rangareddy: As the rainy season is set to bid adieu, officials from the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) are gearing up to ground a few of its proposed road-laying projects, especially in the Rajendranagar constituency, in Ranga Reddy district.

The HRDCL officials went into a huddle with MLA T Prakash Goud at his residence in Mailardevpally on Tuesday and discussed the modalities to implement the projects in the Shamshabad and Narsingi municipalities (Rajendranagar constituency).

The MLA and HRDCL officials reviewed the road works planned by the corporation involving a total fund of Rs.200.25 crore.

While works of Rs.144 crore has been approved for the Shamshabad municipality, another Rs.56.25 crore works will be taken up in the Narsingi municipality.

The Shamshabad railway crossing to Bharmagiri will be taken up with a fund of Rs.60 crore. Another road will come up from Shamshabad bus-stop to Oasis International School, Rallaguda, with a fund allocation of Rs.48 crore. Besides, a road from the National Highway No.44 to the Tondupally junction was discussed at the meeting.

In the Narsingi municipality, a road work at ORG service way connecting link road costing Rs.13 crore was also raised at the meeting. Another road work from Neo Police Layout Kokapet to Pipeline Road costing Rs.35 crore has been planned to facelift the area.

The MLA and officials reviewed the Rs.8 crore work on the Link Road connecting Birappa temple to Pipeline road. The MLA asked the officials to take up works in accordance with the rules to ensure quality and complete them on a priority basis to allow to be thrown open for the public on time.