Hyderabad: 51 lakh worth valuables seized from two offenders
Highlights
The Rachakonda Commissionerate Neredmet police arrested two house burglars on Monday. They seized Rs 51 lakh worth property from their possession....
The Rachakonda Commissionerate Neredmet police arrested two house burglars on Monday.
They seized Rs 51 lakh worth property from their possession. More details awaited.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT