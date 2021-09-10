Hyderabad: 6-year-old found dead under suspicious circumstances in neighbour's house

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was found dead here under suspicious cicumstances in the neighbour's house at Singareni colony in Saidabad of Hyderabad on Friday morning.



The police shifted the girl's body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for autopsy.

Meanwhile, colony residents staged a protest to initiate strict action against the accused, Raju who is also suspected to have sexually assaulted the girl. With the protest in Singareni colony, the police tightened up the security and tried to disperse the protestors when a clash broke out the between them.

Seven hours after protest, the colony residents withdrew after the Hyderabad collector Sharman and DCC Ramesh Reddy spoke to them and assured to provide a double bedroom house, a job and gave away Rs 50,000 cheque as an instant assistance.

The collector also assured to nab Raju as soon as possible and the his family members were taken into custody. DCC Ramesh Reddy said that the CCTV footage in Singareni Colony is being examined.

According to the post-mortem, the girl had been strangled to death.