Hyderabad: 8 open gyms on the anvil

Hyderabad: Eight open gymnasiums are coming up in Kukatpally, each one being set up at a cost of Rs 13 lakh. Exercise equipment is to be installed at municipal parks that are developed and maintained by GHMC.



One open gym construction in KPHB Phase 5 has been completed and another is gearing for construction in Bharatnagar, in Alwal three open gyms were being planned, while Quthbullapur and Moosapet have been slated to get two open gyms in each circle.

In every open gym there would be 13 different equipment for exercising, informed Nagender, Executive Engineer, Moosapet, GHMC.

"We are also trying to install gym equipment in public parks where citizens in large number visit for a walk in mornings and evenings.

Meanwhile, the GHMC would be taking a call on damaged equipment in the government parks. Equipment to be installed include shoulder twisters, abdominal riders, vertical shoulder pull, seat twisters, chest pushers, leg extensions, pull chairs and others.

People from any age group can use the equipment for the mild exercises. A person would be employed as a caretaker for maintenance and monitoring the play area to ensure cleanliness. The equipment to be installed would be within a minimum of six feet distance between each of them to maintain social distancing norms. The equipment would be in line with latest designs to attract fitness enthusiasts and works are in full pace to complete the installations in a couple of months.

However, trial runs were performed at a gym constructed in KPHB phase 5 and according to the feedback received some changes would be incorporated for a better experience for the visitors.











